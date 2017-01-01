Mini 1

Mini1 Handset
Avatar
Avatar
Mini1 Text and Logo
Avatar
Avatar
Mini1 Handset
Mini1 Text and Logo
5.4 mm thin super slim profile

 

Designed to be thin & super-easy to carry.
Mini1 Handset2
Mini1 Handset3
Carry your spare number

 

The perfect secondary phone for your spare phone number.
Mini1 Handset3
Carry your spare number

 

The perfect secondary phone for your spare phone number.
Mini1 Premium Design
Premium Design

 

With a minimalist design language, the plastic back shell
has a leather texture for a premium finish & better grip.
Mini1 Premium Design
Premium Design

 

With a minimalist design language, the plastic back shell has a leather texture for a premium finish & better grip.
Card Sized
Credit Card Sized to fit in your wallet

 

The mini 1 is designed to be as portable as a credit card. It is small enough to fit in your wallet! You won’t even know you are carrying a second phone! The days of bulging pockets are gone.
Mini1 Handset6
3-day battery life (standby)

 

The mini 1 is designed to consume as little power as possible. We have managed to pack in a 320 mAh battery in the miniature frame of the mini 1. So its battery lasts for a solid 3 days on standby!
Mini1 Handset7

Connect & Synchronise with your Smartphone

Contacts • Messages • Calls

 

The mini 1 pairs and synchronises with your smartphone over bluetooth. While the mini 1 is connected with your smartphone, you can handle the calls and messages of your smartphones directly from your mini 1. This can come in really handy for when your smartphone is charging and tethered to a remote wall socket.

Get calls on your smartphone number even after it turns off

 

If your smartphone battery dies out. Or you simply don’t want to carry your smartphone with you (because it doesn’t fit in your gym shorts). Just turn it off. Your calls will automatically get forwarded to your second number on the mini 1. Turn on your smartphone and now you can start receiving on your smartphone again. (Carrier charges may apply. Follow instructions in user manual to set it up.)

Specification Text
Mini1 Wireframe

SIM

Single SIM
(mircro)

Battery

320 mAh
battery

Credit Card

Credit card
Size

Contacts

1000 Phone
Contacts

Languages

Regional
Languages

Charger

Universal Micro
USB Pin

Display

2.4 cm (0.96 in.)
Display

Sync

Smartphone
Sync.

Antilost

Anti Lost

SIM

Phone Remote
(BT Dialer)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Speakers

Loud
Speaker